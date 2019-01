Alasdair Gillies (6 December 1963 – 27 August 2011) was an award-winning Scottish bagpiper and tutor. He became known as one of the most prominent figures in the Highland bagpipe fraternity and had an important influence on solo piping competitions in Scotland. Famous for holding the title of the last pipe major of the Queen's Own Highlanders, Alasdair left the army in 1997 to teach piping at the Carnegie Mellon University Pipe Band.