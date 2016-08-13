Carmen DragonBorn 28 July 1914. Died 28 March 1984
1914-07-28
Carmen Dragon (July 28, 1914 – March 28, 1984) was an American conductor, composer, and arranger who in addition to live performances and recording, worked in radio, film, and television.
