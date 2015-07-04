Ray DrummondBorn 23 November 1946
Ray Drummond
1946-11-23
Ray Drummond Biography (Wikipedia)
Ray Drummond (born November 23, 1946 in Brookline, Massachusetts) is a jazz bassist and teacher. He also has an MBA from Stanford University, hence his linkage to the Stanford Jazz Workshop. He can be heard on hundreds of albums and co-leads The Drummonds with Renee Rosnes and (not related) Billy Drummond.
Drummond has been a resident of Teaneck, New Jersey, since 1980 with his wife, Susan, and his daughter, Maya.
He is the elder brother of David Drummond, senior vice president, corporate development and chief legal officer of Google Inc.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ray Drummond Tracks
Now's The Time
Ray Drummond
Now's The Time
Now's The Time
John Coltrane Was Here
Ray Drummond
John Coltrane Was Here
John Coltrane Was Here
