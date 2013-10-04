Kiana BrownBorn 3 April 1997
Kiana Brown Biography (Wikipedia)
Kiana Rose Brown is an American singer, songwriter, actress and pianist currently based in Los Angeles, California. She starred as Zoe Vaughn on the second season of MTV's horror series Scream.
