Giant is an American melodic hard rock band that was formed in 1987. The band consisted of founding members Dann Huff (lead vocals & guitar) and Alan Pasqua (keyboard), and had Dann's brother David Huff on drums and Mike Brignardello on bass. The Huff brothers were part of the founding members of the Christian rock band White Heart.

The band scored one hit, the 1990 power ballad "I'll See You In My Dreams", written by Alan Pasqua and Mark Spiro.

Giant disbanded in the early 90s after recording two albums, but resurfaced in 2000 minus Alan Pasqua and released the album III in late 2001.

In December 2009, it was announced by Frontiers Records that they will be releasing Giant's latest album Promise Land in 2010. Writing for the album started in April 2009 and will include Terry Brock (Strangeways, Seventh Key) on lead vocals and John Roth (Winger) on guitars. Dann Huff will not be a part of the band due to his busy schedule but has co-written seven songs and guested on guitar on two. The release dates were February 26, 2010 for Europe and March 9, 2010 for the US.