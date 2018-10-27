The Five Discs
The Five Discs Biography (Wikipedia)
The Five Discs were a doo-wop group from Brooklyn, New York. Though they were founded in 1954 as the Lovebirds, their first demo recording came in 1957, and they had regional hits in the northeast from 1958 through 1962, including "I Remember" (b/w "The World Is A Beautiful Place") in 1958 and "Never Let You Go" (b/w "That Was The Time") in 1962. The group reunited briefly in the early 1970s, and again in 1990. There are currently two Five Discs groups performing, each with an original recording member.
The Five Discs Tracks
Never Let You Go
I Remember
