Tom ElmhirstBorn 8 June 1971
Tom Elmhirst
Tom Elmhirst Biography (Wikipedia)
Tom Elmhirst (born 8 June 1971) is a British specialist mix engineer.
He has won 15 Grammy awards to date for his work with Amy Winehouse, Adele, David Bowie, Beck, Cage The Elephant and Residente. Having won six awards at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in 2017, he currently holds the record for most Grammys won by an engineer in one night. He has been awarded 'Mix Engineer of the Year' twice at the MPG Awards. Once in 2012 and more recently in 2017.
Elmhirst currently works out of Electric Lady Studios in New York.
