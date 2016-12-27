GrizfolkFormed 2012
Grizfolk
2012
Grizfolk Biography (Wikipedia)
Grizfolk is a five piece alternative rock band consisting of Adam Roth (lead vocals, guitar), Sebastian Fritze (synthesizer, backing vocals), Fredrik Eriksson (guitar)and Bill Delia (drums). Based in Los Angeles with roots in Sweden, Grizfolk released their debut EP, From The Spark, in February 2014. Their debut full-length studio album, Waking Up The Giants, was released January 8, 2016.
Grizfolk Tracks
Way Back When
