Code Orange (previously known as Code Orange Kids) is an American hardcore punk band that formed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 2008. The band signed to Deathwish Inc. for their first two studio albums Love Is Love/Return to Dust (2012) and I Am King (2014) and have since released a third, Forever (2017), through Roadrunner Records. In 2012, four of the band's members – Reba Meyers, Jami Morgan, Joe Goldman and Dominic Landolina – formed the rock band Adventures. The band have one Grammy nomination under their belt for the song “Forever”.