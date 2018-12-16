Code OrangeFormed 2009
Code Orange
Code Orange Biography (Wikipedia)
Code Orange (previously known as Code Orange Kids) is an American hardcore punk band that formed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 2008. The band signed to Deathwish Inc. for their first two studio albums Love Is Love/Return to Dust (2012) and I Am King (2014) and have since released a third, Forever (2017), through Roadrunner Records. In 2012, four of the band's members – Reba Meyers, Jami Morgan, Joe Goldman and Dominic Landolina – formed the rock band Adventures. The band have one Grammy nomination under their belt for the song “Forever”.
Code Orange Tracks
The Hunt (feat. Corey Taylor)
Code Orange
The Hunt (feat. Corey Taylor)
The Hunt (feat. Corey Taylor)
Last played on
3 Knives
Code Orange
3 Knives
3 Knives
Last played on
Forever
Code Orange
Forever
Forever
Last played on
Bleeding In The Blur (Terry Date Mix)
Code Orange
Bleeding In The Blur (Terry Date Mix)
only1(the hard way)
Code Orange
only1(the hard way)
Only One Way
Code Orange
Only One Way
Only One Way
Last played on
Real
Code Orange
Real
Real
Last played on
Ugly
Code Orange
Ugly
Ugly
Last played on
The New Reality
Code Orange
The New Reality
The Mud
Code Orange
The Mud
The Mud
Last played on
Bleeding In The Blur
Code Orange
Bleeding In The Blur
Ugly (Radio 1 Session, 13 Mar 2017)
Code Orange
Ugly (Radio 1 Session, 13 Mar 2017)
The Mud (Radio 1 Session, 13 Mar 2017)
Code Orange
The Mud (Radio 1 Session, 13 Mar 2017)
Bleeding In The Blur (Radio 1 Session, 13 Mar 2017)
Code Orange
Bleeding In The Blur (Radio 1 Session, 13 Mar 2017)
Forever (Radio 1 Session, 13 Mar 2017)
Code Orange
Forever (Radio 1 Session, 13 Mar 2017)
Unclean Spirit
Code Orange
Unclean Spirit
I Am King
Code Orange
I Am King
I Am King
Last played on
Starve
Code Orange
Starve
Starve
Last played on
Dreams Of Inertia
Code Orange
Dreams Of Inertia
I Am King
Code Orange
I Am King
I Am King
Last played on
Flowermouth (The Leech)
Code Orange
Flowermouth (The Leech)
Flowermouth (The Leech)
Last played on
Liars/Trudge
Code Orange
Liars/Trudge
Liars/Trudge
Last played on
Playlists featuring Code Orange
Upcoming Events
8
Aug
2019
Code Orange, Scorpions, Queensrÿche, Children of Bodom, Cradle of Filth, Sabaton, Soilwork, Eluveitie, Death Angel, Skeletonwitch, Hypocrisy, Metal Church, Rotting Christ, Dee Snider, Grand Magus, Evil Scarecrow and Ross The Boss
Catton Park, Derby, UK
8
Aug
2019
Code Orange, Scorpions, Queensrÿche, Children of Bodom, Cradle of Filth, Soulfly, Sabaton, Soilwork, Eluveitie, Death Angel, Skeletonwitch, Hypocrisy, Metal Church, Rotting Christ, Dee Snider, Grand Magus, Evil Scarecrow and Ross The Boss
Catton Park, Derby, UK
