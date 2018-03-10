KreayshawnBorn 24 September 1989
Natassia Gail Zolot (born September 24, 1989), better known by her stage name Kreayshawn, is an American rapper, singer, creative director of OK 1984 and music video director from Oakland, California. In 2011, while serving as a member of a rap group with her friends, she released the music video to her debut single, "Gucci Gucci", to internet viral success. The popularity of the song and its video led to a recording contract with Columbia Records soon after. Kreayshawn released her debut studio album, entitled Somethin' 'Bout Kreay, on September 14, 2012.
Kreayshawn is currently the host of "Kreaydio" on The Cut station on Dash Radio.
Gucci Gucci (Mura Masa Edit)
Gucci Gucci (Mura Masa Edit)
Gucci Gucci (Mura Masa Edit)
Gucci Gucci (Remix) (feat. Giggs)
Gucci Gucci (Remix) (feat. Giggs)
Gucci Gucci (Remix) (feat. Giggs)
Gucci Gucci
Gucci Gucci
Gucci Gucci
Go Hard
Go Hard
Go Hard
Go Hard (Valentino Khan Remix)
Go Hard (Valentino Khan Remix)
Go Hard (Valentino Khan Remix)
Twerkin!!!
Twerkin!!!
Twerkin!!!
Go Hard
Go Hard
Go Hard
Twerkin (feat. Diplo and Sissy Nobby)
Twerkin (feat. Diplo and Sissy Nobby)
Booty Poppin
Booty Poppin
Booty Poppin
Work It
Work It
Work It
Twerking (feat Sissy Nobby)
Twerking (feat Sissy Nobby)
Twerking (feat Sissy Nobby)
Breakfast (feat. 2 Chainz)
Breakfast (feat. 2 Chainz)
Breakfast (feat. 2 Chainz)
Gucci In Paris (DJ Esentrik Remix)
Gucci In Paris (DJ Esentrik Remix)
Gucci In Paris (DJ Esentrik Remix)
Gucci Gucci (Feat. Sway)
Gucci Gucci (Feat. Sway)
Gucci Gucci (Feat. Sway)
Gucci Gucci Remix (Feat. Giggs)
Gucci Gucci Remix (Feat. Giggs)
Gucci Gucci Remix (Feat. Giggs)
Gucci Gucci (Feat. Giggs)
Gucci Gucci (Feat. Giggs)
Gucci Gucci (Feat. Giggs)
Gucci In Paris
Gucci In Paris
Gucci In Paris
Gucci
Gucci
Gucci
