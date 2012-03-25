Fred Smith and The Spooky Men's Chorale
Fred Smith and The Spooky Men's Chorale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b87b2ca4-d217-493d-a9de-90c7a76815a1
Tracks
Sort by
Deep Deep River
Fred Smith and The Spooky Men's Chorale
Deep Deep River
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deep Deep River
Seven Ways
Fred Smith and The Spooky Men's Chorale
Seven Ways
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seven Ways
Angel of Birmingham
Fred Smith and The Spooky Men's Chorale
Angel of Birmingham
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Angel of Birmingham
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist