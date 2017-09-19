Dale Clevenger (born 1940 in Chattanooga, Tennessee) was the Principal Horn of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra from 1966 until his retirement in June, 2013. Before joining the CSO, he was a member of Leopold Stokowski's American Symphony Orchestra and the Symphony of the Air directed by Alfred Wallenstein. He was also principal horn of the Kansas City Philharmonic. He currently teaches at the Jacobs School of Music in Indiana University.