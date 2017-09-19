Dale ClevengerBorn 2 July 1940
Dale Clevenger
1940-07-02
Dale Clevenger Biography (Wikipedia)
Dale Clevenger (born 1940 in Chattanooga, Tennessee) was the Principal Horn of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra from 1966 until his retirement in June, 2013. Before joining the CSO, he was a member of Leopold Stokowski's American Symphony Orchestra and the Symphony of the Air directed by Alfred Wallenstein. He was also principal horn of the Kansas City Philharmonic. He currently teaches at the Jacobs School of Music in Indiana University.
Dale Clevenger Tracks
Konzertstück for four horns and orchestra, Op 86
Robert Schumann
Konzertstück for four horns and orchestra, Op 86
Konzertstück for four horns and orchestra, Op 86
Horn Concerto No 4 in E flat major, K 495
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Horn Concerto No 4 in E flat major, K 495
Horn Concerto No 4 in E flat major, K 495
Serenade for tenor, horn and strings Op.31
Benjamin Britten
Serenade for tenor, horn and strings Op.31
Serenade for tenor, horn and strings Op.31
