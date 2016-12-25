Ian ClarkeBritish flautist and composer. Born 4 February 1964
Ian Clarke
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1964-02-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b87781f8-a26b-434b-b2c1-4f0d7ffee703
Ian Clarke Biography (Wikipedia)
Ian Clarke (born 4 February 1964, Broadstairs) is a British flautist and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ian Clarke Tracks
Sort by
Hypnosis
Eimear McGeown, Ruth McGinley & Ian Clarke
Hypnosis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hypnosis
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist