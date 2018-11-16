Tracy WeberBorn 14 July 1959. Died 1981
Tracy Weber
1959-07-14
Tracy Weber Biography (Wikipedia)
Tracy Weber (July 14, 1957 – May 1981) was an American soul and R&B singer, best known for her dance hit "Sure Shot". The song reached number 3 on the Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart in February 1981. She was later shot to death in May 1981.
Tracy Weber Tracks
Sure Shot
