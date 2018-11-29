Country TeasersFormed 1993
Country Teasers
1993
Country Teasers Biography (Wikipedia)
Country Teasers are an art punk band formed in Edinburgh, Scotland in 1993.
Frontman Ben Wallers also performs solo as The Rebel. He plays live shows with a Gameboy backing-track or accompanied by Country Teasers bassist Sophie Politowicz on drums.
Long-time members of Country Teasers include songwriter B.R.Wallers (vocals, guitar), Leighton Crook (drums), Robert McNeill (guitar, synth), Alastair MacKinven (guitar), Sophie Politowicz (bass guitar, drums). Original members of the band include playwright Simon Stephens (bass guitar), Alan Crichton (guitar), Eck King (drums), Lawrence Worthington (drums).
Country Teasers Tracks
Only My Saviour
Country Teasers
Only My Saviour
Only My Saviour
Golden Apples
Country Teasers
Golden Apples
Golden Apples
Panic Holiday
Country Teasers
Panic Holiday
Panic Holiday
Anytime Cowboy
Country Teasers
Anytime Cowboy
Anytime Cowboy
Full Moon Empty Sportbag
Country Teasers
Full Moon Empty Sportbag
Full Moon Empty Sportbag
Country Teasers Links
