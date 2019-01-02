Ensemble Baroque de LimogesFormed 1984
Ensemble Baroque de Limoges
1984
Notturno in F major, H II 26
Joseph Haydn
Notturno in F major, H II 26
Notturno in F major, H II 26
Schmücke dich, o liebe Seele (Cantata No 180)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Schmücke dich, o liebe Seele (Cantata No 180)
Schmücke dich, o liebe Seele (Cantata No 180)
Choir
Viento es la dicha de amor, 'Wind is the Happiness of Love' : Act 2
Coro Capilla Penaflorida, José de Nebra, Ensemble Baroque de Limoges & Christophe Coin
Viento es la dicha de amor, 'Wind is the Happiness of Love' : Act 2
Viento es la dicha de amor, 'Wind is the Happiness of Love' : Act 2
Performer
Viento es la dicha de amor, 'Wind is the Happiness of Love' : Act 1
Coro Capilla Penaflorida, José de Nebra, Ensemble Baroque de Limoges & Christophe Coin
Viento es la dicha de amor, 'Wind is the Happiness of Love' : Act 1
Viento es la dicha de amor, 'Wind is the Happiness of Love' : Act 1
Performer
