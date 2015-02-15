Salyu (サリュ Saryu, born October 13, 1980) is a Japanese singer, produced by Takeshi Kobayashi. She debuted in 2000 as the fictional singer Lily Chou-Chou for the film All About Lily Chou-Chou, and later debuted as a solo artist in 2004. She is best known for her charity single collaboration with Bank Band in 2006, "To U." Salyu has also worked as a voice actress for the Japanese-language version of the game Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box (2007), in which she voiced the character Mrs. Rose (ローズ夫人 Rōzu Fujin) (known as Babette in the English version). In 2011, Salyu embarked on a new solo project going by the name salyu × salyu (サリュ バイ サリュ Saryu Bai Saryu).