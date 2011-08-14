InspectorFormed November 1995
The band Inspector (from Monterrey, Nuevo Leon) fuses classic Jamaican rhythms with the feel of Mexican pop.
Their style is a blend of ska, reggae, nostalgia for the 1960s rock-n-roll and the great romantic groups of the 1970s, in addition a romantic style of their own. They are part of the musical movement called the Avanzada Regia.
