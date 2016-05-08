Beverly is a Brooklyn-based band that formed in 2013. They began recording their debut LP, Careers, in 2013 and finished in early 2014. It was released on July 1, 2014 on Williamsburg-based Kanine Records.

Beverly's original line-up consisted of Frankie Rose and Drew Citron, luminaries of the Brooklyn indie music scene. Rose is a former member of Crystal Stilts, Vivian Girls and Dum Dum Girls, while Citron is a former member of Avan Lava. They released their first single, "Honey Do" on Gorilla vs. Bear on February 10, 2014 and it was quickly picked up by other notable music blogs such as Pitchfork Media. The track was featured on Kanine Records' Record Store Day compilation Non Violent Femmes.