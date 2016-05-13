Moisés MoleiroBorn 28 March 1904. Died 18 June 1979
Moisés Moleiro
1904-03-28
Moisés Moleiro Biography (Wikipedia)
Moisés Moleiro (28 March 1904 – 18 June 1979) was a Venezuelan pianist and composer. He was born in 1904 and studied under Salvador Llamozas. Moleiro founded the Orfeón Lamas and taught piano at the Caracas Musical Declamation Academy (today the Escuela de Música José Ángel Lamas). His works have been performed in the United States, Europe, and across Latin America. One of his most popular compositions is the Joropo, a piano take on Venezuela's folkloric music. He died in 1979.
Sonatina No 2 in C major
Joropo (Venezuelan Dance)
