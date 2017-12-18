Downchild Blues BandFormed 1969
Downchild Blues Band
1969
Downchild Blues Band Biography (Wikipedia)
The Downchild Blues Band is a Canadian blues band, described by one reviewer as "the premier blues band in Canada". The band is still commonly known as the Downchild Blues Band, though the actual band name was shortened to "Downchild" in the early 1980s. The Blues Brothers band was heavily influenced by Downchild Blues Band.
Downchild Blues Band Tracks
Mississippi Woman, Mississauga Man
I Need a Hat
