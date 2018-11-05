Tommy JohnsonBlues singer. Born 1896. Died 1 November 1956
Tommy Johnson
1896
Tommy Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
Tommy Johnson (January 1896 – November 1, 1956) was an American Delta blues musician who recorded in the late 1920s and was known for his eerie falsetto voice and intricate guitar playing. He was unrelated to the blues musician Robert Johnson.
Tommy Johnson Tracks
Canned Heat Blues
Cool Drink of Water Blues
Tommy Johnson Links
