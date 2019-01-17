Vasily Pavlovich Solovyov-Sedoi (Василий Павлович Соловьёв-Седой; 25 April [O.S. 12 April] 1907a – 2 December 1979) was a Russian classical composer and songwriter who was born and died in Saint Petersburg.

Solovyov-Sedoi composed, among others, the music for the songs Solov'i and Moscow Nights (Russian: Подмосковные вечера; transliterated as "Podmoskovnye Vechera"). He also wrote music for numerous films. Originally named Solovyov, when he entered the Russian "Composer's Union" he added the suffix "Sedoi", meaning grey-haired, to avoid confusion with another composer with the same surname.