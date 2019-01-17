Vasily Pavlovich Solovyov-SedoyBorn 25 April 1907. Died 2 December 1979
Vasily Pavlovich Solovyov-Sedoy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1907-04-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b86c3843-db89-4e56-96a5-24ea2ddfebce
Biography (Wikipedia)
Vasily Pavlovich Solovyov-Sedoi (Василий Павлович Соловьёв-Седой; 25 April [O.S. 12 April] 1907a – 2 December 1979) was a Russian classical composer and songwriter who was born and died in Saint Petersburg.
Solovyov-Sedoi composed, among others, the music for the songs Solov'i and Moscow Nights (Russian: Подмосковные вечера; transliterated as "Podmoskovnye Vechera"). He also wrote music for numerous films. Originally named Solovyov, when he entered the Russian "Composer's Union" he added the suffix "Sedoi", meaning grey-haired, to avoid confusion with another composer with the same surname.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Moscow Nights
Vasily Pavlovich Solovyov-Sedoy
Moscow Nights
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm3g.jpglink
Moscow Nights
Last played on
Moscow Nights arr. Stephen Hough
Vasily Pavlovich Solovyov-Sedoy
Moscow Nights arr. Stephen Hough
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm3g.jpglink
Moscow Nights arr. Stephen Hough
Last played on
Midnight In Moscow
Vasily Pavlovich Solovyov-Sedoy
Midnight In Moscow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Midnight In Moscow
Last played on
Moscow Nights
Vasily Pavlovich Solovyov-Sedoy
Moscow Nights
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moscow Nights
Last played on
Back to artist