Frederic CliffeBorn 2 May 1857. Died 19 November 1931
Frederic Cliffe (2 May 1857 – 19 November 1931) was an English composer.
Symphony No 1 in C minor, Op 1 (4th mvt)
Symphony No 1 in C minor, Op 1 (4th mvt)
Symphony No 1 in C minor, Op 1 (4th mvt)
RIDING IN THE T.T. RACES
RIDING IN THE T.T. RACES
RIDING IN THE T.T. RACES
