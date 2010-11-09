The Five1960s Australian rock band
The Five
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b865c726-2883-40a9-9407-c7f6f0c19366
The Five Tracks
Sort by
It's What U Do (feat. Viana Taylor)
The Five
It's What U Do (feat. Viana Taylor)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's What U Do (feat. Viana Taylor)
Last played on
Upcoming Events
25
Jan
2019
Five
The Clapham Grand, London, UK
The Five Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist