DJ Garth is a House music DJ and recording artist who is largely credited with both defining and capturing the sound of San Francisco House music in the 1990s. He co-founded the Wicked Sound System and established a series of legendary underground parties which were important in putting San Francisco on the club/rave map.

Born and raised in England, Garth moved to San Francisco in 1990 and became a key player in the city's exploding dance scene. In 1991 along with friends and fellow DJs Jenö, Thomas Bullock, Markie, Alan & Trish he founded the Wicked Sound System, and organized the monthly Full Moon events that led to increased underground interest in rave culture. By 1994 the crew imported a custom Tony Andrews-designed Turbosound system, teaming up with a 1947 Greyhound bus which allowed the Wicked act to tour the States.

This annual tour along with early appearances at Burning Man & Reggae on the River Festivals gave Garth the credibility to produce his own music and along with the remaining members of Wicked Sound System started a record label. Wicked Records' first (and most successful) release was DJ Garth's 1996 collaboration with E.T.I., "20 Minutes of Disco Glory," which remains a popular House track. It was featured in the soundtrack for the movie Groove.