Neosupervital
Neosupervital
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b863e486-56d1-4fab-bafb-719259d93c0d
Neosupervital Biography (Wikipedia)
Tim O'Donovan, better known by his stage name Neosupervital, is a multi-instrumentalist based in Dublin, Ireland.
Previously Neosupervital live was a band affair. Previous band members included Dancin Vin, Jessie LoveAction and Miss K (Lauren). Jessie and Lauren went on to form the group Talulah Does The Hula.
He was also Bell X1's tour drummer for a number of years.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Neosupervital Tracks
Sort by
Do What You Feel
Neosupervital
Do What You Feel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do What You Feel
Last played on
Neosupervital Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist