Tim O'Donovan, better known by his stage name Neosupervital, is a multi-instrumentalist based in Dublin, Ireland.

Previously Neosupervital live was a band affair. Previous band members included Dancin Vin, Jessie LoveAction and Miss K (Lauren). Jessie and Lauren went on to form the group Talulah Does The Hula.

He was also Bell X1's tour drummer for a number of years.