AJ Tracey Biography (Wikipedia)
Ché Wolton Grant (born 4 March 1994), better known by his stage name AJ Tracey, is an English rapper, grime MC and record producer from Ladbroke Grove, West London. In May 2016, The Guardian listed him in a list of "best new acts to catch at festivals in 2016". His fifth EP, Secure the Bag!, entered the UK Albums Chart at number thirteen in October 2017.
AJ Tracey Performances & Interviews
Charlie goes over AJ's scores and add his score to the board.
AJ Tracey's Xtreme Bars review
In this first ever edition of Xtreme Bars AJ Tracey steps up to the challenge.
Xtreme Bars - AJ Tracey
AJ's back in Charlie's Booth.... with bars hotter than your mum.
AJ Tracey - Fire In The Booth Part 2
Logan Sama brings nothing but the rawest grime to Radio 1's Residency, including a freestyle from BBC Music Sound of 2017 nominee AJ Tracey.
AJ Tracey freestyle for
10 UK artists tipped for big things in the year ahead - compiled by 1Xtra DJs and staff.
1Xtra's Hot For 2017
AJ Tracey reminisces on his first bars and the importance of where he's from.
My First Bars: AJ Tracey
Showcasing the most exciting rising stars in music.
Sound Of 2017 - The Longlist
AJ Tracey Tracks
Psych Out!
AJ Tracey
Psych Out!
Psych Out!
Shisha
AJ Tracey
Shisha
Shisha
Butterflies (feat. Not3s)
AJ Tracey
Butterflies (feat. Not3s)
Butterflies (feat. Not3s)
London Calling (feat. Skrapz, Avelino, Asco, Loski & AJ Tracey)
GRM
London Calling (feat. Skrapz, Avelino, Asco, Loski & AJ Tracey)
London Calling (feat. Skrapz, Avelino, Asco, Loski & AJ Tracey)
LO(V/S)ER
AJ Tracey
LO(V/S)ER
LO(V/S)ER
Doing It
AJ Tracey
Doing It
Doing It
Pasta
AJ Tracey
Pasta
Pasta
