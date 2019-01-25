Ché Wolton Grant (born 4 March 1994), better known by his stage name AJ Tracey, is an English rapper, grime MC and record producer from Ladbroke Grove, West London. In May 2016, The Guardian listed him in a list of "best new acts to catch at festivals in 2016". His fifth EP, Secure the Bag!, entered the UK Albums Chart at number thirteen in October 2017.