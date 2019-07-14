Franciscus Bossinensis (fl. 1509 – 1511) (Francis the Bosnian) was a lutenist-composer active in Italy in the 15th century. Although his name suggests a Bosnian origin, this is a point of historical debate. He lived and worked in Venice. He published two collections of lute music (containing 126 frottolas and 46 ricercares), printed by the Venetian printing house of Ottaviano Petrucci.