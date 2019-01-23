Linda Griffiths
Linda Griffiths
Linda Griffiths Tracks
Fel Hyn Mae'i Fod
Linda Griffiths
Performer
Cân Sbardun
Dewi Morris
Cân Sbardun
Dewi Morris
Hogyn Tywydd Teg
Linda Griffiths
Fy Nghân I Ti
Linda Griffiths
Ôl Ei Droed
Linda Griffiths
Mae Lleucu Wedi Marw
Linda Griffiths
Cân Y Gân
Linda Griffiths
Glas oedd y Bae
Linda Griffiths
Hiraeth Am Feirion
Linda Griffiths
Dinas Noddfa
Linda Griffiths
Siwrnai Ddi-ben-draw
Linda Griffiths
Gwybod Bod Na 'Fory
Linda Griffiths
Hedfan Yn Uwch Na Neb (feat. Linda Griffiths)
Delwyn Sion
Llygad Ebrill
Linda Griffiths
Olwyn Y Sêr
Linda Griffiths
