Bobby ClancyBorn 14 May 1927. Died 6 September 2002
Bobby Clancy Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Joseph 'Bobby' Clancy Jr (11 May 1927 – 6 September 2002) was an Irish singer and musician best known as a member of The Clancy Brothers, one of the most successful and influential Irish folk groups. He accompanied his songs on five-string banjo, guitar, bodhrán, and harmonica.
Bobby Clancy Tracks
The Fiddler of Dooney
The Fiddler of Dooney
The Fiddler of Dooney
