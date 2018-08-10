Sons of ApolloFormed 1 August 2017
Sons of Apollo
2017-08-01
Sons of Apollo Biography (Wikipedia)
Sons of Apollo is an American progressive metal supergroup formed in 2017 and composed of drummer Mike Portnoy, bassist Billy Sheehan, keyboardist Derek Sherinian, vocalist Jeff Scott Soto, and guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal.
Sons of Apollo Tracks
Divine Addiction
Last played on
