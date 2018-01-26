Flowered Up were an English indie pop-alternative dance band, formed in Camden Town, London in 1989.

Active during the Baggy movement, their 13-minute single "Weekender" reached the UK top 20. The band split up in 1994 amid drug problems. Following a failed reformation attempt in 2007 and a solo record deal that fell through, frontman Liam Maher died from a heroin overdose in 2009, followed by his brother Joe also of a heroin overdose in 2012.