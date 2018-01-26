Flowered UpFormed October 1989. Disbanded 1994
Flowered Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqv16.jpg
1989-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b8579750-0ee9-4dcd-ae35-f23672bc1a3d
Flowered Up Biography (Wikipedia)
Flowered Up were an English indie pop-alternative dance band, formed in Camden Town, London in 1989.
Active during the Baggy movement, their 13-minute single "Weekender" reached the UK top 20. The band split up in 1994 amid drug problems. Following a failed reformation attempt in 2007 and a solo record deal that fell through, frontman Liam Maher died from a heroin overdose in 2009, followed by his brother Joe also of a heroin overdose in 2012.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Flowered Up Tracks
Sort by
Weekender
Flowered Up
Weekender
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv16.jpglink
Weekender
Last played on
It's On
Flowered Up
It's On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv16.jpglink
It's On
Last played on
Don't Talk Just Kiss
Flowered Up
Don't Talk Just Kiss
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv16.jpglink
Don't Talk Just Kiss
Last played on
Phobia
Flowered Up
Phobia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv16.jpglink
Phobia
Last played on
Take It
Flowered Up
Take It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv16.jpglink
Take It
Last played on
Egg Rush
Flowered Up
Egg Rush
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv16.jpglink
Egg Rush
Last played on
Latest Flowered Up News
Flowered Up Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
“Shaun’s got a teapot he keeps all his lyrics in” - Black Grape reveal their innermost secrets
-
Peter Hooten from The Farm joined Liz
-
'We handed in 40 songs for that album' Shaun Ryder on the debut Black Grape record
-
Shaun Ryder talks tours with Steve Wright
-
Bez chats to Mark Radcliffe
-
Shaun Ryder chats to Steve Wright
Back to artist