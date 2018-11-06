Moses Michael Levi Barrow (born Jamal Michael Barrow; November 8, 1979),[better source needed] is a Belizean rapper better known by his stage name Shyne. Barrow was born in Belize, but moved to New York as a child to live with his mother, and began his music career in the United States. His father is attorney and politician Dean Barrow, Prime Minister of Belize since 2008.

Shyne and his mother lived in the Brooklyn neighborhood of East Flatbush, where he became a musician and rapper after being discovered in a barbershop by Imani Hayley. On the verge of releasing his debut album, he was involved in a nightclub shooting incident on December 27, 1999, and in March 2001 he was convicted of assault and sentenced to 10 years in prison. His 2000 debut album was still a success, and he continued to record music while incarcerated.

While serving his prison sentence, Shyne became interested in Judaism, and later became observant, practicing Orthodox Judaism, officially changing his name to Moses Michael Levi Barrow in 2006. After being released from prison in 2009, he was deported to Belize as a non-citizen felon. He has since performed in Jerusalem and Ukraine, and continued to release albums.