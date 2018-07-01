ComusFormed 1968
Comus
1968
Comus Biography (Wikipedia)
Comus are a British progressive folk band who had a brief career in the early 1970s. Their first album, First Utterance, brought them a cult following, which persists. They reunited in 2009, and have played several festivals and released a new album.
The Prisoner
Drip Drip
Diana
The Bite
Herald
Winter Is A Coloured Bird
All The Colours of Darkness
Diana SONG TO COMUS
The Herald
