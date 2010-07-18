Chubby ParkerBorn 1876. Died 1940
Chubby Parker
1876
Chubby Parker Biography (Wikipedia)
Frederick R. "Chubby" Parker (1876–1940) was an American old-time and folk musician and early radio entertainer.
King Kong Kitchie Kitchie Ki-Me-O
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
