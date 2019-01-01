Peter Lee Shih ShiongBorn 24 July 1966
Peter Lee Shih Shiong Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Lee Shih Shiong (Chinese: 李偲菘; pinyin: Lǐ Sīsōng; born 24 July 1966) is a Singaporean musician, composer, and record producer. In 2001, Lee won a Golden Melody Award for Best Composition for his work, "Cloudy Day", performed by his apprentice Stefanie Sun.
