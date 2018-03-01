Anne Manson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b851fc73-7f49-450a-af23-bcdf8c63eaeb
Anne Manson Tracks
Sort by
Galileo Galilei - Scene 9 (extract)
Philip Glass
Galileo Galilei - Scene 9 (extract)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651td1.jpglink
Galileo Galilei - Scene 9 (extract)
Orchestra
Last played on
Concerto for Flute and String Orchestra (2nd mvt)
Mari Takano, Sharon Bezaly, Swedish Chamber Orchestra & Anne Manson
Concerto for Flute and String Orchestra (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dbbby.jpglink
Concerto for Flute and String Orchestra (2nd mvt)
Composer
Last played on
Songvar Op.14a..[2 songs to words by Johann Jonsson]: Vogguvisa [Cradle song]
Jón Leifs
Songvar Op.14a..[2 songs to words by Johann Jonsson]: Vogguvisa [Cradle song]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q9kx.jpglink
Songvar Op.14a..[2 songs to words by Johann Jonsson]: Vogguvisa [Cradle song]
Last played on
2 Songs Op 15
Jón Leifs
2 Songs Op 15
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
2 Songs Op 15
Orchestra
Last played on
Two Songs, Op.15
Iceland Symphony Orchestra, Jón Leifs, Anne Manson & Ingveldur Ýr Jónsdóttir
Two Songs, Op.15
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Two Songs, Op.15
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1997: Prom 19
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e532mb
Royal Albert Hall
1997-08-03T13:34:42
3
Aug
1997
Proms 1997: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist