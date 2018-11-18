Llŷr WilliamsPianist. Born 1976
Llŷr Williams
1976
Llŷr Williams Biography (Wikipedia)
Llŷr Williams (born 1976) is a Welsh pianist.
Llŷr Williams Tracks
Piano Sonata No. 1 In F Minor, Op. 2 No. 1: II. Adagio
Llŷr Williams
Spinning Chorus transc Liszt (The Flying Dutchman)
Richard Wagner
Last played on
Nocturne in C minor, Op 48, No 1
Frédéric Chopin
Last played on
Sonata quasi una fantasia in C sharp minor Op.27`2 (Moonlight) for piano (Piano sonata no.14)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Bagatelle in A Minor - Fur Elise
Llŷr Williams
Last played on
Einfache Lieder Op.9 - no.1; Schneeglockchen [Eichendorff]
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
Last played on
Theme and Variations in D Minor, Op. 18b
Johannes Brahms
Last played on
Piano Sonata No. 3 in F Minor, Op. 5: Scherzo
Johannes Brahms
Last played on
Legende No.1: St Francois d'Assise prechant aux oiseaux (S.175)
Franz Liszt
Last played on
No.s 8 and 10 from 10 Preludes, Op.23
Sergei Rachmaninov
Last played on
No.s 9-12 from 13 Preludes, Op. 32
Sergei Rachmaninov
Last played on
4 Nachtstücke, Op.23
Robert Schumann
Last played on
Piano Sonata No.5 in F Sharp Major, Op.53
Alexander Scriabin
Last played on
April, June, November and February from 'The Seasons' Op.37b
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Last played on
Piano Sonata In A Major - Allegro Vivace
Ludwig van Beethoven
Last played on
Menuetto: Allegretto
Llŷr Williams
Last played on
Sonata No 8 (2nd Movement - Pathetique)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Last played on
Fur Elise - Bagatelle No 25
Ludwig van Beethoven
Last played on
Albumblatt for Mrs Betty Schott
Richard Wagner
Last played on
Piano Concerto no 22 in E flat major
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Last played on
Fur Elise
Llŷr Williams
Last played on
7 Bagatelles, Op3
Llŷr Williams
Last played on
Eroica Variation, Op35
Llŷr Williams
Last played on
Sonata no. 6 in F major Op.10`2 for piano - first movement
Ludwig van Beethoven
Bagatelle in A major, Op.33 no.4
Ludwig van Beethoven
Bagatelle in C major, Op.33 no.2
Ludwig van Beethoven
Zürich Waltzes
Richard Wagner
4 Impromptus D.935, Op.142
Franz Schubert
Die Forelle
Franz Schubert
Frühlingsglaube
Franz Schubert
Der Müller und der Bach
Franz Schubert
Das Wandern
Franz Schubert
Albumblatt - In das Album der Furstin M.
Richard Wagner
Last played on
Prelude in B flat major, Op.23 No.2
Sergei Rachmaninov
Last played on
Waltz in A minor Op.34 No.2
Frédéric Chopin
Last played on
Mongolyin tal nutag (The Steppes of Mongolia)
Sharav Byamvasuren, Ariunbaatar Ganbaatar & Llŷr Williams
None but the lonely heart (Net tol'ko tot, kto znal) - Op.6'6
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Après un rêve - Trois mélodies Op.7'1
Gabriel Fauré
Ständchen - D889
Franz Schubert
One-Man Band - Songs of a childhood
Buxton Orr
Past BBC Events
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2017-18: BBC NOW at 90: Afternoon Concert
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
2018-04-13T14:02:12
13
Apr
2018
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
BBC Cardiff Singer of the World: RWCMD Lunchtime Recital 2 - Llŷr Williams
Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama
2017-06-15T14:02:12
15
Jun
2017
13:15
Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2016-17: Welsh Foundations 2
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
2016-11-25T14:02:12
25
Nov
2016
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
BBC NOW On the Road 2015-16: On the road...Cheltenham
Cheltenham Town Hall
2015-10-15T14:02:12
15
Oct
2015
19:30
Cheltenham Town Hall
Brangwyn Hall 2015-16: Swansea International Festival
Brangwyn Hall, Swansea
2015-10-14T14:02:12
14
Oct
2015
19:30
Brangwyn Hall, Swansea
