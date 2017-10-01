Luther Wright & the WrongsFormed 1998
Luther Wright & the Wrongs
1998
Biography (Wikipedia)
Luther Wright and the Wrongs are a Canadian alternative country and bluegrass band formed in 1998 in Kingston, Ontario.
Tracks
Another Brick In The Wall
