Pavel Steidl
Pavel Steidl Biography (Wikipedia)
Pavel Steidl (born June 24, 1961) is a classical guitarist who was born in Rakovnik, Czechoslovakia (now in the Czech Republic), but has lived in the Netherlands for many years.
