Geraint JonesConductor, organist/harpsichordist. Born 16 May 1917. Died 3 May 1998
Geraint Jones
1917-05-16
Past BBC Events
Proms 1967: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
1967-08-02T13:28:26
2
Aug
1967
Proms 1967: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1959: Prom 10
Royal Albert Hall
1959-08-05T13:28:26
5
Aug
1959
Proms 1959: Prom 10
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1958: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
1958-08-07T13:28:26
7
Aug
1958
Proms 1958: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1957: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
1957-09-09T13:28:26
9
Sep
1957
Proms 1957: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1956: Prom 22
Royal Albert Hall
1956-08-15T13:28:26
15
Aug
1956
Proms 1956: Prom 22
Royal Albert Hall
