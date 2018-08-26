Giovanni Francesco AnerioBorn 1567. Died June 1630
Giovanni Francesco Anerio
1567
Biography (Wikipedia)
Giovanni Francesco Anerio (Rome, 7 July 1569 - Graz, 11 June 1630) was an Italian composer of the Roman School, of the very late Renaissance and early Baroque eras. He was the younger brother of Felice Anerio. Giovanni's principal importance in music history was his contribution to the early development of the oratorio; he represented the progressive trend within the otherwise conservative Roman School, though he also shared some of the stylistic tendencies of his brother, who was much indebted to Palestrina.
Tracks
Salve Regina
Giovanni Francesco Anerio
Salve Regina
Salve Regina
Last played on
Sedea Lasso Gesu
Giovanni Francesco Anerio
Sedea Lasso Gesu
Sedea Lasso Gesu
Last played on
Rispondi, Abramo
Giovanni Francesco Anerio
Rispondi, Abramo
Rispondi, Abramo
Last played on
Salve Regina
ANERIO & BBC Singers
Salve Regina
Salve Regina
Composer
Choir
Last played on
Christus factus est
Giovanni Francesco Anerio
Christus factus est
Christus factus est
Conductor
Last played on
Christus factus est
Giovanni Francesco Anerio
Christus factus est
Christus factus est
Last played on
Jubilemus in arca Domini Dei
Giovanni Francesco Anerio
Jubilemus in arca Domini Dei
Jubilemus in arca Domini Dei
Last played on
Pastoral dialogue (Voi ch'ai notturni rai)
Giovanni Francesco Anerio
Pastoral dialogue (Voi ch'ai notturni rai)
