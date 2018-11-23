The Blood BrothersUSA hardcore punk. Formed 1997. Disbanded November 2007
The Blood Brothers were an American post-hardcore band from 1997-2007, formed in Eastside Seattle. The quintet has released five albums to date, as well as numerous side projects on behalf of the members. They reunited for a series of shows surrounding and including FYF Fest in 2014.
Spit Shine Your Black Clouds
Set Fire To The Face On Fire
March On Electric Children!
Laser Life
