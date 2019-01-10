Roger McKenzie (22 July 1971 – 25 November 1995) also known under his production aliases of Wildchild or DJ Wildchild, was an English musician and DJ. Born in Southampton, England, he released many singles on labels such as Hi Life Recordings, Ultra Records, and Polydor (UK). The tracks "Jump to My Beat", "Renegade Master" (famously sampling "One For The Trouble" by A.D.O.R.) and the subsequent "Renegade Master '98" were his most successful. Fatboy Slim's 1998 Old Skool Mix is perhaps the most famous version of "Renegade Master". "Renegade Master" was Wildchild's first hit single in 1995, peaking at #11 on the UK Singles Chart, but was surpassed by the success of Fatboy Slim's remix "Renegade Master '98", which peaked at #3 in 1998.

Just before his death at the age of 24 from an undiagnosed heart condition, McKenzie formed his own record label, Dark & Black. On 6 April 1996, his girlfriend Donna Snell gave birth to their son, Noir.