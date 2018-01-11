Haco is a Japanese singer, composer, multi-instrumentalist and sound artist, known for her work with After Dinner and Hoahio, among others.

Following formal studies in acoustics, electronic music and recording technology in 1980, Haco came to international attention fronting the group After Dinner (active between 1981–1991), helped by their association with the "Rock in Opposition"-related label Recommended Records. Haco would later appear in Step Across the Border, a 1990 documentary film on Henry Cow's Fred Frith, as well as contributing music to the soundtrack.

Haco released her first solo album in 1995, and embarked on her first solo European tour a year later. More recently, Haco has worked with the groups Mescaline Go-Go, Happiness Proof and Hoahio, and has recorded or performed with countless other artists, such as Otomo Yoshihide.

In addition to her more conventional album releases Haco has also worked in the fields of sound art; curating exhibitions and installations and establishing the sound art project View Masters (with focus on the environmental sounds of daily life), later beginning the production and curation of a four-year series of View Masters lectures, concerts and workshops in 2002.