Tom GlazerBorn 2 September 1914. Died 21 February 2003
Tom Glazer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1914-09-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b83f04f3-9154-4b66-b358-2b46b3881b30
Tom Glazer Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Zachariah Glazer (September 2, 1914 – February 21, 2003) was an American folk singer and songwriter known primarily as a composer of ballads, including: "Because All Men Are Brothers", recorded by The Weavers and Peter, Paul and Mary, "Talking Inflation Blues", recorded by Bob Dylan, and "A Dollar Ain't A Dollar Anymore". He wrote the lyrics to the songs "Melody of Love" (1954), and "Skokian" (1954).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tom Glazer Tracks
Sort by
On Top Of Spaghetti
Tom Glazer
On Top Of Spaghetti
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On Top Of Spaghetti
Last played on
Viva La Quince Brigada (Long Live The 15th Brigade)
Pete Seeger
Viva La Quince Brigada (Long Live The 15th Brigade)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjs3.jpglink
Viva La Quince Brigada (Long Live The 15th Brigade)
Composer
Last played on
Tom Glazer Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist