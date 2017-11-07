Cesar CuiBorn 6 January 1835. Died 13 March 1918
Cesar Cui
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1835-01-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b83ea81a-bf4e-413d-b3ae-e557f09ea8b7
Cesar Cui Biography (Wikipedia)
César Antonovich Cui (Russian: Це́зарь Анто́нович Кюи́, Tsesar Antonovich Kyui; French: Cesarius Benjaminus Cui; 18 January [O.S. 6 January] 1835 – 13 March 1918) was a Russian composer and music critic of French, Polish and Lithuanian descent. His profession was as an army officer (he rose to the rank of Engineer-General (compared to full general) of The Russian Imperial Army) and a teacher of fortifications, and his avocational life has particular significance in the history of music. In this sideline he is known as a member of The Five, a group of Russian composers under the leadership of Mily Balakirev dedicated to the production of a specifically Russian type of music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cesar Cui Tracks
Sort by
25 Preludes Op.64 for piano: no.13 in F-sharp major
Cesar Cui
25 Preludes Op.64 for piano: no.13 in F-sharp major
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
25 Preludes Op.64 for piano: no.13 in F-sharp major
Last played on
A Feast In Time Of Plague (extract)
Cesar Cui
A Feast In Time Of Plague (extract)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Feast In Time Of Plague (extract)
Orchestra
Last played on
Suite in E major, Op 21 (Alla polacca)
Cesar Cui
Suite in E major, Op 21 (Alla polacca)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suite in E major, Op 21 (Alla polacca)
Last played on
Tarantella in G minor, Op 12
Cesar Cui
Tarantella in G minor, Op 12
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039zz0l.jpglink
Tarantella in G minor, Op 12
Last played on
6 Miniatures for Piano, Op 39, No 6; 3 Waltzes for Piano, Op 31, No 2
Cesar Cui
6 Miniatures for Piano, Op 39, No 6; 3 Waltzes for Piano, Op 31, No 2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
6 Miniatures for Piano, Op 39, No 6; 3 Waltzes for Piano, Op 31, No 2
Last played on
Prelude in C sharp minor, Op 64 No 8
Margaret Fingerhut
Prelude in C sharp minor, Op 64 No 8
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05yskn1.jpglink
Prelude in C sharp minor, Op 64 No 8
Last played on
Prelude Op.64’10 in G sharp minor
Cesar Cui
Prelude Op.64’10 in G sharp minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05yskn1.jpglink
Prelude Op.64’10 in G sharp minor
Last played on
12 Miniatures for piano (Op.20), no.10; Petite marche in A major (feat. Kenneth Schermerhorn & Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra)
Takako Nishizaki
12 Miniatures for piano (Op.20), no.10; Petite marche in A major (feat. Kenneth Schermerhorn & Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
12 Miniatures for piano (Op.20), no.10; Petite marche in A major (feat. Kenneth Schermerhorn & Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra)
Last played on
Nocturne in F sharp minor, Op.22 No.3
Cesar Cui
Nocturne in F sharp minor, Op.22 No.3
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nocturne in F sharp minor, Op.22 No.3
Last played on
Suite no. 3 (Op.43) "In modo populari" – final movement
Cesar Cui
Suite no. 3 (Op.43) "In modo populari" – final movement
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suite no. 3 (Op.43) "In modo populari" – final movement
Last played on
Velichit dusha moya Gospoda, Op. 93
Cesar Cui
Velichit dusha moya Gospoda, Op. 93
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Velichit dusha moya Gospoda, Op. 93
Last played on
The statue at Tsarskaya Selo, Op.57/17
Cesar Cui
The statue at Tsarskaya Selo, Op.57/17
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The statue at Tsarskaya Selo, Op.57/17
Last played on
The Buccaneer - prelude for orchestra
Cesar Cui
The Buccaneer - prelude for orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Buccaneer - prelude for orchestra
Last played on
A Feast in Time of Plague (1900)
Cesar Cui
A Feast in Time of Plague (1900)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Feast in Time of Plague (1900)
Last played on
Cesar Cui Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist