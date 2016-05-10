Jasmin Fazlić (born 16 October 1986), known by his stage name Jala Brat, is a Bosnian rapper and producer. He is best known for collaborating with another Bosnian rapper, Buba Corelli, with whom he founded their record label IMPERIA. The duo is also held responsible for the success of the singer Maya Berović, as they wrote and produced her biggest hits. Jala also represented Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Eurovision Song Contest 2016 by co-writing and performing "Ljubav je" together with Dalal Midhat-Talakić, Deen and Ana Rucner, which failed to qualify to the final.

In the summer of 2016, Jala announced he would run as a candidate for the Bosniak nationalist Party of Democratic Action (SDA) in Bosnia's 2016 municipal elections.