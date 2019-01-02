Elton John Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir Elton Hercules John CBE (born Reginald Kenneth Dwight, 25 March 1947) is an English singer, pianist, and composer. He has worked with lyricist Bernie Taupin as his songwriting partner since 1967; they have collaborated on more than 30 albums. John has sold more than 300 million records, making him one of the best-selling music artists in the world. He has more than fifty Top 40 hits, including seven consecutive number one albums in the U.S., 58 Billboard Top 40 singles, 27 Top 10, four which reached number two and nine which reached number one. His tribute single "Candle in the Wind 1997", rewritten in dedication to Diana, Princess of Wales, sold over 33 million copies worldwide and is the best-selling single in the history of the UK and U.S. singles charts. He has also composed music, produced records, and has occasionally acted in films.
Raised in the Pinner area of London, John learned to play piano at an early age, and by 1962 had formed Bluesology. John met his songwriting partner, Bernie Taupin, in 1967, after they had both answered an advert for songwriters. For two years they wrote songs for other artists, including Lulu, and John also worked as a session musician for artists such as the Hollies and the Scaffold. In 1969 his debut album, Empty Sky, was released. In 1970. John's first hit single "Your Song", from his second album, Elton John, reached the top ten in the UK and the U.S. After decades of chart success, John has also achieved success in musical films and theatre, composing the music for The Lion King and its stage adaptation, Aida and Billy Elliot the Musical.
Where is Elton's invitation to the Royal Wedding?!
Elton John - Two Fingers of Whiskey
‘God bless you Terry’ – Elton John remembers Terry Wogan
Elton John - Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2016 Highlights
Elton John - The Bitch is Back (Later Archive 2004)
"I'll gradually phase things out" Elton John on choosing family over touring
Elton John's tribute to Terry Wogan
'Through the good times and bad times it's always been there' Elton John on music's impact on his life
Birthday Message: Elton John
Sir Elton John enters the Singers Hall of Fame
